Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: Democrats Had 'No Talk of Solutions'

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Saturday that despite the pomp and circumstance of the recently wrapped Democratic National Convention, Vice President Kamala Harris offered "no talk of solutions" in her acceptance speech.

"You know, she's the incumbent here," he said during an appearance on "America Right Now." "Her administration has destroyed jobs, made energy more expensive, made everything more expensive.

"The border is wide open. She was the border czar, so there's no talk about that. There's no talk of solutions."

Schmitt said Harris fits the analogy of a backup quarterback who always sits on the bench for a reason.

"The quarterback actually has to get on the field, and then you understand why the backup quarterback was the backup quarterback," he said.

"So I think we're entering that phase of the campaign now, which is hopefully she's going to have to answer some real questions. And this is a clearly a weak spot for her, and they know it."

The senator from Missouri said Democrats avoid talking about issues by creating "a very carefully scripted" convention that "was all about [former President] Donald Trump, which is their way of admitting that they can't run on anything."

