Gavin Newsom Appears to Mock Harris' Path to Presidency

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared to take a thinly-veiled swipe at the Democrats' political maneuvers, saying their process of choosing a candidate was "very inclusive."

Since Vice President Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic Party’s ticket without the benefit of a single delegate or primary vote, many in the media have started to ask if the will of the Democrats who voted in the months-long primary had their wishes subverted.

Speaking on the "Pod Save America" podcast on Friday, Newsom was asked about the manner in which Harris replaced Biden despite the president receiving 14 million primary votes and Harris receiving zero. As late as mid-July Newsom told CBS News that he was "all-in" for Biden.

"We went through a very open process, a very inclusive process," Newsom offered as wry commentary. "It was bottom-up. I don’t know if you know that. That’s what I’ve been told to say.”

Newsom seemed to quickly pivot and then added, "It’s been amazing. What’s amazing is how unified everyone is."