Missouri AG Schmitt to Newsmax: 'We Cannot Allow' SCOTUS Justices 'to Be Intimidated'

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden has been largely absent when it comes to criticizing the protests staged outside of conservative Supreme Court justices' homes in recent days by "radical" abortion activists.

Reacting to a report of apparent arson at a pro-life center in Madison, Wisconsin, Schmitt told Newsmax's "American Agenda" that it's important for political leadership to condemn acts of violence.

"We did not see that at all from Joe Biden, even as people were protesting at Supreme Court justices' homes, they were slow to say anything at all condemning it," the Missouri Republican said.

"This is out of a Third World-country, banana republic stuff, right?" he continued. "And you've got the president of the United States refusing to condemn it. We cannot allow individuals who serve on the Supreme Court to be intimidated by these radical folks."

Mother's Day weekend this year was marred by vandalism and protests across the country, sparked by last week's leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that the court's conservative majority seems poised to overturn the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which established a federal right to abortion.

While the court confirmed the authenticity of the leaked document, it also stressed that it is not the final ruling. A decision in the case, which centers on a Mississippi abortion restriction, is expected within the next two months.

The pro-choice group called Ruth Sent Us – named after late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – called on Americans to storm Catholic churches on Mother's Day to protest the potential dismantling of Roe and there were reports of graffiti at a Catholic church in Boulder, Colorado.

Abortion activists also published the home addresses of the court's conservative justices and gathered in the rain outside the Maryland homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh to protest the draft opinion.

"When you see this kind of stuff, it's incumbent upon the president of the United States to get out there and condemn it and tell people that there are ways for your voice to be heard, but this is not one of them," Schmitt said.

On Monday, the White House responded to accusations from Republicans that it did not denounce the protests at the justices' homes.

"[President Joe Biden] strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a Twitter post. "But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here