Rep. McGuire to Newsmax: Virginia Map Fight 'Unconstitutional Power Grab'

Rep. John McGuire, R-Va., warned Monday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that Democrats' push to redraw Virginia's congressional map amounts to an "illegal, unconstitutional power grab" that would fundamentally alter representation in the commonwealth.

Appearing live from a "Get Out the Vote and Vote No" rally alongside former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, McGuire said the stakes for Virginia voters could not be higher ahead of Tuesday's closely watched vote.

McGuire said enthusiasm among voters is high, but the outcome remains uncertain as turnout surges in key localities.

"What I'm hearing is it's a neck-and-neck race," he said of the ballot initiative. "I got to tell you, Culpeper County yesterday, the report was they have over double the amount of early voting ballots they had in 2024, which was a presidential race, and we had a big turnout."

The congressman framed the redistricting push as a direct contradiction of Democrats' long-standing claims that gerrymandering undermines fair elections.

"First of all, it's an illegal, unconstitutional power grab," McGuire said. "[Obama Attorney General] Eric Holder and Gov. [Abigail] Spanberger … saying that they believe that gerrymandering is bad for our country, and yet they're doing it."

He also pushed back on the narrative that Republican-led states sparked the current redistricting battles.

"They keep saying it started in Texas, but actually started in New York in 2022," McGuire said, noting that courts have recently intervened to strike down similar efforts.

He argued Virginia's unique constitutional structure makes the current proposal especially problematic and legally questionable.

"Virginia is not Texas. It's not California. It's not New York. Our constitution is different, and they violated six statutes of our constitution to do this illegal power grab," McGuire said.

Highlighting the current system, McGuire described Virginia's congressional map as one of the fairest in the nation, driven by voter choice rather than political manipulation.

"Virginia has a 100 score for the most fair maps in the country, because the people choose who represents them," he said, emphasizing that the existing process reflects the will of voters.

The Virginia Republican warned the proposed changes would sharply reduce electoral fairness and GOP representation across the state.

"If we fail tomorrow, it would be one of the most unfair maps in the country. … Like I said, the most fair maps in the country to one of the least fair — 9% Republican voice," McGuire said.

Closing with a strong call to action, McGuire urged Virginians to mobilize friends, family and neighbors to vote against the measure.

"I'm asking Virginia voters, get 10 friends to vote. If you got a friend who can't drive, drive them," he said. "Don't give away your voice to some politician in Northern Virginia you're never going to meet."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com