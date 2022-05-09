RNC's Paris Dennard to Newsmax: Biden Should Denounce SCOTUS Protests

Protests at the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and elsewhere against the leaked Supreme Court draft on the landmark Roe v. Wade decision have "gone too far," but the White House and President Joe Biden have remained largely silent, except for a short, tweeted statement, Republican National Committee Director of Black Media Affairs Paris Dennard said on Newsmax Monday.

"It's too little too late," Dennard said on Newsmax's "National Report." "The Supreme Court has a massive fence around it. They knew that these intimidation and harassment techniques were going to be happening with the Supreme Court justices' homes."

However, he added, "this White House sat there silent. They allowed that to happen. It's wrong and we have yet to hear this president, from his mouth, denounce the leak itself because the leak was done to intimidate the Supreme Court justices and rally the radical, liberal pro-abortion base to do the things that we've seen this weekend."

But to denounce the protests at Kavanaugh's house and further plans to protest at the home of Justice Samuel Alito, would mean to "admit that the Democrats are radical, that the Democrats are out of control, and that their policies are not helping the American people. He should denounce it immediately," said Dennard.

Meanwhile, liberal progressives and the media are equating abortion to a woman's health, and "they don't even want to call it a child," Dennard added.

The issue Republicans should highlight, and get Democrats on the record about, is whether they support late-term abortion, said Dennard.

"Hillary Clinton certainly did," he said. "The majority of Democrats certainly do. We should have this conversation because the American people are people that are very compassionate and very understanding. And I believe that when we have this debate about partial-birth abortion, late-term abortion, and infanticide, you will see more and more Americans say, 'Yeah, that's wrong,' and you will find that the Democrats are once again on the wrong side of where the American people truly are."

In other news, Dennard Monday discussed polls showing that the Black community is moving away from Democrats.

"When you look at all of the things that the Democrats are doing, pushing defending of the police, you have rising crime, inflation, gas prices, fentanyl killing so many Americans, the Democrat policies are not working for the Black community," he said. "There was a Gallup poll that showed a 20-point drop from the time that Biden took office in approval. These are all happening because the Democrats and Joe Biden are all talk and no action."

