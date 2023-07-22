Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: IRS Whistleblowers 'Are Patriots'

The testimony offered to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee this week by IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler was powerful and shocking, but it also showed there are "rare moments of bright, shining light" amid the actions of the deep state, Rep. Eric Burlison said on Newsmax Saturday.

"These are patriots," the Missouri Republican, a member of the committee, told Newsmax's "The Count." "They saw what was happening, and they were disgusted even, even as Democrat voters. They were disgusted at what they saw the Biden family doing."

The testimony showed that President Joe Biden was also involved in his son Hunter's actions by accepting money through an illegal pay-to-play scheme, the congressman added.

And, as the whistleblowers described, it's now known that Hunter Biden was "spending the money on illegal activity, including prostitutes and narcotics, so from one end to the other, there are crimes happening all along," Burlison said.

And as a result, the American people should be "extremely upset," he said.

"I'm extremely upset, and the question is: What are we going to do about it?" Burlison continued. "I'm a freshman member of Congress, and I'm willing to go all the way because I think that the American people have had enough of this."

The congressman added that he thinks the future of the United States is at stake, "and we can't just fiddle with the deck chairs on the Titanic here. We've got to do serious reform within the Department of Justice, within the FBI, and the way that things operate."

This could mean using the congressional power of the purse, and zeroing in on people "we knew were corrupt."

This includes people such as Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf in Delaware, who the whistleblowers said was blocking them from "asking questions about the 'big guy', about Joe Biden, and was blocking their access to be able to interview the grandchildren of Joe Biden, [and] who, in one instance, actually tipped off the Biden attorneys ... right before they were getting ready to search Hunter Biden's storage unit. This is outrageous."

