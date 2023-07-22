Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: IRS Whistleblowers' Testimony 'Chilling'

The testimony from two IRS whistleblowers this week about being denied access to witnesses while investigating Hunter Biden was "chilling," Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax Saturday.

"That, to me, is a chilling effect upon the Justice Department and the very nature of what we're getting out here," the Tennessee Republican, a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

This past Wednesday, IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler, during their testimony to the committee, painted a picture of obstruction and interference by the DOJ, under President Joe Biden, to hinder the investigation into his son, and Burchett said Saturday he was struck by the honesty of the whistleblowers.

Ziegler, who until the testimony was described as "Whistleblower X," described himself as being gay and a Democrat and was "under a great deal of distress" over what had happened in the investigation, said Burchett.

The whistleblowers' credentials as IRS investigators were "impeccable," he added.

"No one, even the Democrats, they snipped at it a little bit, but they did not question their credibility during the hearing," said Burchett. "That's why most of them, most of the Democrats, they just started talking about [former President Donald] Trump and some other wild, two-tiered system of justice, when clearly the two-tier system of justice is the Bidens and everybody else."

The whistleblowers also testified that they were told they would be in trouble if they interviewed Biden's family members, in particular the grandchildren, and Burchett said it "defies logic" that "21 LLCs and bank accounts" reportedly were set up to "launder this money" coming to the family from overseas sources.

"What should be disturbing to the American public is our Justice Department refuses to prosecute them," said Burchett. "There's not one, not two, not three, this is the 10th person [who] has come forward to link them to bribery."

Further, he pointed out that just a few months ago, Democrats "were saying how great the IRS was, and we need to hire 82,000 more agents, and now they're the most despicable humans on the face of the earth."

And that shows the "level of corruption" involved, said Burchett.

"These IRS agents weren't able to interview folks," he said. "It goes back to Hunter's writing off hookers and strippers for his own taxes. These are the kind of things that they discovered."

The whistleblowers, he added, are not "rank-and-file" IRS agents, but investigators who are called in "for the very specific, detail-oriented things. These aren't the ones you get on the phone when you call the 1-800 number on hold for nine hours. These are the people they send in going after the major cases."

Meanwhile, if the investigation had involved Trump, "they would have heated up the electric chair for him," Burchett said. "But this is Joe Biden ... I think the American public needs to see this. This is what happens when 20 million people decided not to go to the polls; this is who you get in the White House. This is the Justice Department that you get. This is the swamp, folks. This is corruption at its highest level. These people are getting away with everything."

