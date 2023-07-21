Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Hunter IRS Whistleblower 'A Hero'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax Friday that the newly identified Internal Revenue Service whistleblower who testified in front of Congress this week about the Department of Justice's efforts to interfere with his agency's investigation into Hunter Biden was "a hero" for coming forward.

"This guy is a hero because, obviously, there's a lot of risk when you have basically turned the FBI over for corruption," Paxton said during " The Chris Salcedo Show" on Friday. "I think we've seen stories over the last several years that have documented that there is corruption in the Department of Justice, that this isn't really justice. This is political."

"Whistleblower X," IRS agent Joe Ziegler, joined previously named IRS special agent Gary Shapley in testifying before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee this week. The two agents detailed how DOJ officials slowed and hampered a years-long probe of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, by what Shapley said was "slow-walking investigative steps" normally taken during the agency's probes, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

The agents testified that the obstruction dated back to 2020 under the administration of former President Donald Trump and his Attorney General, Bill Barr, and continued through Biden's term with his Attorney General, Merrick Garland.

"If you're on one side of the aisle [Democrats], you get treated differently if you've committed a crime," Paxton said. "Then, on the other side, [conservatives] get investigated for everything, and they try to find crimes. It's much like Stalin's chief of police said, 'Show me the man and I'll show you the crime.'"

Paxton also said the DOJ and FBI appear to be "targeting" political people they want "out of the way," like Trump, while taking a much gentler approach with someone on the left, like Hunter Biden.

"They just investigate them, and they use these very broad statutes that could be applied to almost anybody, anywhere, and suddenly you're being indicted for criminal activity, which is crazy," he said. "It's really sad because the FBI and Department of Justice had such credibility."

He said that the agencies are more engaged in "political payback" than seeking equal justice, and it is evident when you see how cases like Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden, or Joe Biden compare to Trump.

"Now everybody knows it's not about justice," Paxton said. "It's about political payback or protecting your friends who may have committed crimes, and it's on display for all Americans to see."

