Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Can't Ignore Biden Violations

There are many Republicans in Congress who don't want to impeach President Joe Biden, as he'd be replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris if he is removed from office, but "we cannot ignore all of these criminal violations that it appears have occurred," Rep. Eric Burlison said on Newsmax Saturday.

"That's why we continue to do our part to investigate," the Missouri Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "The American people see what's happening. We have a justice system that's no longer blind. It is tipping the scales. They're looking for every chance they can to prosecute Donald Trump while they're looking for everything they can to defend Joe Biden and Hunter Biden."

He added that lawmakers were first blocked by the Treasury Department through Secretary Janet Yellen from getting access to suspicious activity reports involving the Bidens, and then by the FBI in getting access to a document outlining an alleged bribery scheme involving the president and a foreign national.

And then, IRS whistleblowers reported they were blocked from investigating under Biden, "so we have to get all of this information to light," said Burlison.

"The good thing is that all of these, whether it's from the Treasury, the FBI, or from the IRS, they're all pointing toward the same sources, and we're looking for those final pieces of evidence."

Meanwhile, Republicans want to follow the Constitution and the rule of law while investigating President Biden, said Burlison, as they don't want to do "what the Democrats did with the phony Russia hoax and with the phony investigations into Donald Trump" as they have "too much respect for this nation and the rule of law."

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland is scheduled for upcoming congressional testimony, and Burlison said he has several questions for him, including asking him why he lied to Congress.

He said he'd also ask why access to Hunter Biden was blocked and that he wants to hear why U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Delaware said he "was not the final authority when it came to prosecuting Hunter [Biden]."

"We're going to be interviewing the assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf as well and others to try to get to the bottom of what really happened," Burlison said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!