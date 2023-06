Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Oversight Committee, which is probing claims of wrongdoing by President Joe Biden and members of his family, reacted quick to Tuesday's announcement of a plea deal for Hunter Biden.

Comer issued a statement on Twitter:

Let's be clear: the Department of Justice's charges against President Biden's son Hunter reveals a two-tiered system of justice. Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery. These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee' investigation. We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden's involvement in the family schemes are revealed.