Will Media Give Biden Family Free Pass During '24 Campaign?

Major media networks including ABC, CBS, and NBC entirely ignored any mention of highly trusted FBI-sourced reports of separate $5 million payments from Burisma, a corrupt Ukraine energy company, to former Vice President Joe Biden and son Hunter suspiciously linked to influence in ending prosecution by that country.

Instead, that bombshell revelation by the House Oversight Committee was totally eclipsed by a story that former President Donald Trump had been indicted for holding confidential records he had unlimited authority to declassify…unlike the current president who has done so without any authorization of the sort from the time he was a senator.

As reported by Media Research Center NewsBusters, those three networks devoted 291 minutes to charges against Trump between June 8 and June 12 … zero to Biden family marketing of foreign influence for personal profit.

The selective outrage over Trump was stunning.

"The idea that no person is above the law is a bedrock principle of American justice," Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulous told his audience on June 9.

Stephanopoulous added: “And it’s being tested like never before now that Donald Trump is the first former president in American history to face criminal charges from the federal government. It’s in the latest in a litany of firsts for a former President; Impeached not once, but twice."

Not mentioned, the first impeachment charged Trump with merely asking incoming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 25, 2019 telephone conversation to investigate evidence of Biden family intervention in his government’s prosecution of Burisma which Joe Biden subsequently publicly bragged about, and which is the central focus of Burisma bribe allegations.

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell also began her June 9 show by declaring that the indictment of Trump was historic, "breathtaking in its scope and devastating in its detail."

"The evidence also includes tape recordings of a conversation which Donald Trump showed a group of people without the proper clearance highly sensitive military plans, and the concern is this: if such a plan were to be compromised or leaked, it could significantly endanger our U.S. military troops," O'Donnell said.

There was no comparable media interest in pursuing evidence of compromising recordings involving the Biden family as charged by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on June 12.

A new revelation in Grassley’s formal remarks on the Senate floor refers to the existence of voice recordings of two conversations between then-VP Biden and a Burisma executive who reportedly made the dubious payments, plus 15 others involving that individual and Hunter.

These recordings, Grassley said, “were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case he got into a tight spot.”

According to Grassley, the FBI’s 1023 source report also indicated that “then-Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden.”

As Grassley notes: “Special Counsel Jack Smith has used a recording against former President Trump. Well, what’s U.S. Attorney Weiss doing with respect to these alleged Joe and Hunter Biden recordings that are apparently relevant to a high-stakes bribery scheme?”

Bear in mind that the FBI had failed to disclose this highly trusted source information from public disclosure throughout the 2020 election, plus an email on Hunter’s “laptop from hell” sent around the time of his hiring by Burisma board advisor Vadym Pozharskyi asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” to boost the company.

Given that Hunter indisputably had no related business expertise, what “influence” — other than being the vice president’s son — was he possibly referring to?

Hunter’s controversially compromising position with Burisma was — or should have been — well recognized within the Obama State Department.

Former Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, George Kent, had previously warned colleagues of extortion risks in a 2016 email , stating, "Furthermore, the presence of Hunter Biden on the Burisma board was very awkward for all U.S. officials pushing an anticorruption agenda in Ukraine."

Fast forward now to the fact that among numerous unauthorized and unsecure classified documents that have been found in at least five different Biden locations, some reportedly address Ukraine where Joe served as Obama administration point guy.

Whereas we don’t know if any of that secret material further implicates the Bidens or compromises America, given the media’s outrage over Trump’s mishandling of sensitive information, wouldn’t you expect at least some curiosity about what’s in those Ukraine documents?

And don’t you imagine an inquiring media will certainly want to pursue FBI evidence that Joe Biden leveraged $1 billion of taxpayer money to quash corruption charges against a Ukraine company that paid his son $80 thousand a month as a no-show board member plus reportedly received $5 million each for himself and Hunter - while claiming no knowledge of his son’s business — so that voters can know more before the 2024 elections?

On second thought, maybe not.