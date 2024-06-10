Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: 'Real Possibility' Trump Could Push Biden Criminal Referrals

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday that if voters return former President Donald Trump to the White House in November, there's a "real possibility" he could direct the Department of Justice to move on the House Judiciary Committee's criminal referrals for first son Hunter Biden and James Biden, President Joe Biden's brother.

"It would be a real possibility, should Trump become the 47th president," Burlison said on "American Agenda." "At the end of the day, [Attorney General] Merrick Garland, his reputation is on the line. When this occurred under the previous administration, under Trump's administration, [then-Attorney General Bill] Barr proceeded with charges of contempt against [Trump ally] Roger Stone. So, we've set the standard; the Democrats don't seem to want to rise to the standard that we set. But if Merrick Garland has any self-respect whatsoever, he will follow suit on this and he will prosecute Jim Biden and Hunter Biden for lying to Congress."

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., made criminal referrals to the Justice Department last week, recommending that charges be brought against the president's son and brother for making false statements to Congress.

Burlison said Hunter Biden and James Biden sat for depositions, primarily to "protect Joe Biden" and that many of the lies "were designed to protect or distance Joe Biden from the business dealings of Hunter and Jim Biden."

"Some of the lies were to distance Hunter; for example, he lied to distance himself from [business partner] Devon Archer and from the Rosemont Seneca Bohai account," Burlison said. "So, that account was one that Hunter lied, said he had no connection to that account, for example. It turns out, not only did he have that connection, he received multiple payments that were funneled through that from [Ukrainian energy company] Burisma. In addition, the sports car that he was gifted from someone from Kazakhstan, that money was funneled through the Rosemont Seneca Bohai account. Hunter went to the dealership and signed a form saying that he had access to that account, and yet he told Congress something completely different."

Reacting to a new poll showing 62% of Americans support deporting illegal immigrants, Burlison said, "I just don't see how the Democratic Party and the Biden administration continue to put their head in the sand and deny what everyone is experiencing."

"Every state has become a border state," he said. "And when you look at the hospitals, when you look at our social services, they're all being stretched thin. When I spoke to a group of veterans, I had to break down the numbers and let them know that we're providing nearly three times as much support and financial aid to an illegal immigrant than we are a disabled veteran in the United States. Everything is just so upside down, and I think that the American people have had enough."

