Elliot Thorpe to Newsmax: Documentary Reveals Real Dean Martin

The documentary "The King of Cool: The Dean Martin Story," which premieres Sunday on Newsmax, will reveal the man behind the entertainment legend, according to Elliot Thorpe, the president of the Dean Martin Association.

"It's an hour-long retrospective [that] looks at his life from beginning to end," Thorpe said on Newsmax's "America Right Now" Saturday, noting that the documentary talks about Martin's solo career, his work with Jerry Lewis, his being part of the Rat Pack, and his award-winning NBC TV show.

"It delves into who he was as a person, and one thing that we're really kind of keen to get across is that he wasn't the lounge lizard, the drunk that everybody thought he was," said Thorpe "He was a very dedicated, hard-working, professional entertainer, and that's how he became so successful."

The documentary airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Newsmax. It is airing as Martin's hometown in Steubenville, Ohio, wraps up its annual festival celebrating the entertainment icon this weekend.

Thorpe said that the program will clear up many misconceptions about the entertainment legend.

"He rehearsed everything within an inch of its life, on his movies, on his TV show," said Thorpe. "He didn't rehearse, as normal people would, I suppose. He would go away and rehearse on his own. He would learn his lines in his car, playing golf on the golf course or at home. He would listen to tapes that his producers would put together and when he came on that soundstage when he was ready to record, he knew his lines, knew where he was meant to stand, knew his position, and knew everybody else's lines as well."

Everyone was "amazed" that Martin could perform so casually, "but he just worked behind the scenes and liked to put across the fact that he made it look so easy."

Thorpe said his organization will celebrate its 65th anniversary next year, and that Martin was instrumental in its founding "when we were set up by my father, Bernard Thorpe."

"We have decades of experience talking to fans," he added. "We've produced a number of albums that have become best sellers and one was a gold award as well. We're very privileged, I think to be his flagship organization."

The group also welcomes anyone who loves Dean Martin to talk with it about them and "we will share their experiences," Thorpe said.

