'King of Cool' Dean Martin Documentary to Air Sunday on Newsmax

Known as one of Hollywood’s most legendary crooners and a key member of the Rat Pack of the late 1950s and early ’60’s, singer and actor Dean Martin is being spotlighted in an upcoming Newsmax special.

“King of Cool: The Dean Martin Story” will premiere this Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, at 9 p.m. ET on Newsmax, highlighting the career of the suave and handsome performer. It is produced by Rodney Lee Conover.

Martin, who was dubbed “the man behind the martini glass” but known simply as “Dino” to his friends, epitomized postwar showbiz for nearly half a century.

While he achieved his career breakthrough in 1948 with Jerry Lewis as part of the comedic duo “Martin and Lewis,” performing in nightclubs and on radio, TV and film, he later starred in the successful “The Dean Martin Show” for nearly a decade.

Known best for such classic tunes as “That’s Amore,” “You’re Nobody ’til Somebody Loves You,” and “Mambo Italiano,” Martin’s image as a man “with a drink in one hand and a beautiful woman on each arm” fit his easy-going style. Yet, the laid-back Martin was actually very much a family man, besides being a figure that left an indelible mark during Hollywood’s Golden era.