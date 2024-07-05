Elizabeth Pipko to Newsmax: RNC 'Prepared for Literally Anything'

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko, in an interview with Newsmax on Friday, predicted that former President Donald Trump will win reelection in November "regardless of who his opponent is."

Pipko, speaking on "Wake Up America," commented on recent calls for President Joe Biden to step aside as the Democratic Party's nominee, saying the RNC is "confident" in Trump's ability to win "regardless" of the candidates running against him.

"So honestly, we're prepared for absolutely anything," she said. "I have worked on and off for President Trump myself since 2016, so I know what it means to be prepared for literally anything."

Pipko continued, "I faced great days and I faced very bad days and we've always come out on top. There's a reason why President Trump is leading as heavily as he is in all these polls. There's a reason states like Minnesota and Virginia and Nevada are now in play. And that's because the American people are sick of the policies, not just of this White House and this administration, but of the Democrat Party."

She later said, "We're confident that President Trump will be the American people's choice regardless of who his opponent is."

When asked about the possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris taking over as the nominee, Pipko said "It makes the most sense for them as a party," since she would receive the remaining Biden campaign funds if the president were to step aside.

But Pipko added, "I believe her approval rating is the lowest of any vice president in history. So there's also that to consider."

She went on to describe Democrats as "a party in total disarray" and said Republicans "don't know what that's like."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com