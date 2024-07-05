WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elizabeth pipko | newsmax | democrats | joe biden

Elizabeth Pipko to Newsmax: RNC 'Prepared for Literally Anything'

By    |   Friday, 05 July 2024 10:50 AM EDT

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko, in an interview with Newsmax on Friday, predicted that former President Donald Trump will win reelection in November "regardless of who his opponent is."

Pipko, speaking on "Wake Up America," commented on recent calls for President Joe Biden to step aside as the Democratic Party's nominee, saying the RNC is "confident" in Trump's ability to win "regardless" of the candidates running against him.

"So honestly, we're prepared for absolutely anything," she said. "I have worked on and off for President Trump myself since 2016, so I know what it means to be prepared for literally anything."

Pipko continued, "I faced great days and I faced very bad days and we've always come out on top. There's a reason why President Trump is leading as heavily as he is in all these polls. There's a reason states like Minnesota and Virginia and Nevada are now in play. And that's because the American people are sick of the policies, not just of this White House and this administration, but of the Democrat Party."

She later said, "We're confident that President Trump will be the American people's choice regardless of who his opponent is."

When asked about the possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris taking over as the nominee, Pipko said "It makes the most sense for them as a party," since she would receive the remaining Biden campaign funds if the president were to step aside.

But Pipko added, "I believe her approval rating is the lowest of any vice president in history. So there's also that to consider."

She went on to describe Democrats as "a party in total disarray" and said Republicans "don't know what that's like."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republican National Committee spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko, in an interview with Newsmax on Friday, predicted that former President Donald Trump will win reelection in November "regardless of who his opponent is."
elizabeth pipko, newsmax, democrats, joe biden
335
2024-50-05
Friday, 05 July 2024 10:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved