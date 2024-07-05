Trump Demands ABC Show 'Real Interview' With Biden

Former President Donald Trump is calling on ABC News to release a full, "real interview" in its prime-time special Friday with President Joe Biden and demand answers about his use of the "Department of Injustice" to attack him.

Trump, in a Truth Social post Thursday deriding ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Biden's interviewer, as "George Slopadopoulos" and "Liddle George," called an interview that was "not a cut up promotion with only his few coherent answers released to the public."

"Let the World know why Joe directed and allowed his Department of Injustice and others to illegally attack his Political Opponent, ME," Trump said. "Also ask why he used all Soros Prosecutors and in particular, a loser like Deranged Jack Smith? The proof is irrefutable — Crooked Joe is a "COWARD!!!"

The Biden interview was initially to air on Sunday and Monday, with previews Friday and Saturday. However, Thursday, the White House and ABC News announced that the interview instead would be shown as a prime-time special Friday night.

A preview of the interview's highlights will air first on ABC News' "World News Tonight With David Muir" at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Stephanopoulos, a senior adviser for former President Bill Clinton, hosts "Good Morning America" and "This Week" and joined ABC News in 1997.

Trump, in his post, referred to Stephanopoulos as "the meanest and most vicious interviewer out there" and ABC News as "one of the worst and most vile broadcasters in the business."

The network was once the home of Brian Ross, "whose reporting on the Russia, Russia hoax was so outlandish" that ABC News "was forced to put him, and their reputation, out to pasture," Trump said.

According to The New York Times, ABC News parted ways with Ross, the network's former chief investigative correspondent in 2018 after he botched a report about Trump and the Russia investigation.

Trump's message followed a separate post Thursday in which he wished a "Happy Fourth of July to all, including to our highly incapable 'President.'"

He said that Biden uses prosecutors to go after his political opponent and "choked like a dog during the Debate but tried to pretend it was 'International Travel' (only 12 days rest!)" before blaming his difficulties on a cold.

"Also, respects to our potentially new Democrat Challenger, Laffin' Kamala Harris," said Trump. "She did poorly in the Democrat Nominating process, starting out at Number Two, and ending up defeated and dropping out, even before getting to Iowa, but that doesn't mean she's not a 'highly talented' politician! Just ask her Mentor, the Great Willie Brown of San Francisco."

According to a Reuters fact check, Harris and Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco, openly dated in the mid-1990s, ending their relationship in 1995.

Trump also said he had to "compliment" special counsel Jack Smith, "who has become a Legend in his own mind for all of those cases he has lost."

"The Corrupt Prosecutors are working hard for Crooked Joe, but it will never be enough," he said. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"