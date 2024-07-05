WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | joe biden | debate | campaign | border policies

Trump Challenges Biden to 'No Holds' Debate

By    |   Friday, 05 July 2024 08:56 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is calling for a "no holds," one-on-one debate with President Joe Biden, calling it his "answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle."

"Let's do another Debate, but this time, no holds barred — An all-on discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our Country," Trump posted on his Truth Social page Thursday, insisting that the ratings for the format would "blow everything away."

Attacking Biden's policies, Trump said the debate would allow the president to "explain why he wants Open Borders, with millions of people, and many violent criminals from parts unknown, pouring into our once great Nation, or why he wants Men Playing in Women's Sports, or demand ALL ELECTRIC VEHICLES within five years, or why he allowed INFLATION TO RUN RAMPANT, destroying the people of our Country."

Further, the debate would allow Biden "under great pressure" to "prove his competence or lack thereof," claimed Trump, saying the event would be a "good, old-fashioned Debate, the way they used to be."

The next official presidential debate has been scheduled for Sept. 10 on ABC News, coming after both parties' national conventions. Trump and Biden are the presumptive presidential nominees, but Biden's campaign is in jeopardy after the June 27 CNN debate, in which the president's stumbles and actions raised questions among Democrats and Republicans alike about his age and ability to remain in the race.

Biden, 81, is to make an appearance in Philadelphia on Sunday and is planning a news conference to be held during next week's NATO summit in Washington, D.C.

He will also appear in a prime-time interview on ABC News Friday night, which was moved up from Sunday because of the growing concerns about his campaign and fitness to serve for four more years.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2024-56-05
Friday, 05 July 2024 08:56 AM
