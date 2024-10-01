Rep. Stefanik to Newsmax: Harris' US Military Claims Questioned

In an interview with Newsmax, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., challenged Vice President Kamala Harris' recent claims about current U.S. military deployment, emphasizing the ongoing risks facing American troops abroad.

During an interview on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Stefanik expressed concerns over Vice President Kamala Harris' recent remarks regarding U.S. military involvement in global combat zones.

The comments came after Harris stated during the last presidential debate that "there is not one member of the United States military who is on active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world. The first time this century."

Stefanik, appearing from the site of the vice-presidential debate on Tuesday, directly refuted Harris' claim, calling into question her readiness to assume the role of commander-in-chief.

"Not just now. You have to look at the past year at how, under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' watch, you had unprecedented Iranian proxy attacks on U.S. forces," Stefanik stated. She pointed to her experience representing the 10th Mountain Division based at Fort Drum, one of the most deployed divisions in the U.S. Army since 9/11.

"There have been service members who have been wounded because of Iranian proxy attacks," Stefanik continued. "So, for Kamala Harris to say that, it shows how unfit she is to be commander-in-chief."

Stefanik highlighted the need for strong leadership during volatile global times, referencing former President Donald Trump's administration.

"When the world is on fire, we need absolute strength. We need security and peace. President Trump delivered that during his first term, and he will deliver that again when he's elected president of the United States."

The interview occurred before the vice-presidential debate between Democrat nominee Gov. Tim Walz and Republican nominee Sen. J.D. Vance.

The debate, hosted by CBS News, marks their first and only face-off before Election Day. Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan will moderate the event, which is expected to include topics such as domestic and foreign policy challenges.

As the election approaches, Stefanik emphasized the importance of leadership and national security in determining the future of the United States.

"The stakes are so high when it comes to the chaos and security of the world this election cycle," she concluded.

