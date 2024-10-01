Jason Miller to Newsmax: Walz 'Is Going to Be Good' Lying

Tim Walz is going to do a good job lying in the vice presidential debate tonight against J.D. Vance, Jason Miller told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump's campaign, told "National Report" that Walz is going to be good.

"I've gone through and watched all of his debates," although he added that there is something weird and off about him.

But Miller stressed that when Walz "is in debate mode, he is focused, he is sharp, he lies through his teeth, and you wouldn't even know that Kamala Harris is the person behind destroying our country."

Regarding Walz's alleged ties to China, Miller said that the topic will definitely come up in the debate. Miller said that the "Walz camp actually backtracked and said, 'no , we haven't been to China 30 times, we've only been to China 15 times,' so here is the question, if you're a teacher in public schools in Minnesota, how do you have the money to go to China 15 times?"

Miller emphasized that it turns out that Walz "was not in Hong Kong on June 4, 1989 when Tiananmen Square happened, so he lied about that, but what I think J.D. Vance is going to do is to call out Walz on all of his lies."

Miller stressed that "the facts and the truth are Walz's kryptonite. His problem is he can't look people in the eye and say here is why Kamala Harris allowed 20 million illegals into the country, here's why Kamala destroyed the economy and created inflation. He can't do that with a straight face and you're going to see J.D. really hold his feet to the fire."

In addition, Miller said that Vance will talk during the debate "about his humble upbringing ... he will talk about his story, which makes him much more relatable" to the average American.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com