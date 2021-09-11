Gloria Allred to Newsmax: Women Will Resort to Dangerous Abortions Under Bans

Famed attorney Gloria Allred on Saturday while arguing on Newsmax about Texas' strict new abortion law said that she nearly died after having an illegal abortion in the days before Roe V. Wade and nsisted other women will be in the same situation if the procedure is illegal.

"I had an abortion before Roe v. Wade when it was illegal for a doctor to give one but not illegal for a woman to have one," Allred said on Newsmax's "The Count," emphasizing that the only people performing abortions in those days were people who were not licensed healthcare providers.

"As a result, I got an infection, a 106-degree fever. I had to be taken to the hospital packed in ice, and I almost died from an illegal abortion."

The argument, she continued, is not about legalizing or banning abortion, but it's about the fact that women are going to get abortions, and if they're not "legal, affordable, and available," then women will still get them and there will be an "underground railroad."

"Women, poor women, women of color, these are the women and rural women who are going to be the ones who are most hurt by all of this," Allred continued. "They're either going to have to go out of state to get an abortion, and they don't have the money for bus fare, some of them, to do that, or they're going to go to back-alley abortions. They're going to die or they're going to be maimed."

The Women's March will return to Washington, D.C., on Oct. 2 in support of reproductive rights. The event was announced on Sept. 2, the day the new Texas heartbeat bill took effect. Allred said "many millions of women in every state across the country" will unite to fight "against this illegal law in Texas."

Former Nevada GOP chairwoman and Republican strategist Amy Tarkanian, also on the program, argued that the Texas law is "based on facts and also mixed with some common sense."

"I don't think that you would take an elderly loved one who still had a heartbeat, but maybe it wasn't physically able to function as a healthy human being, you wouldn't end their life simply because they couldn't function," said Tarkanian. "When the heart stops beating, that means life ends, so when the heart begins beating that means life has begun. So I think that's where we're at, and I don't see why it's so confusing."

Allred, though, insisted that under Roe V. Wade, no state can interfere with a woman's right to choose abortion before a fetus has the viability to stay alive outside the womb.

"Viability is months after Texas has passed its law that prohibited women from getting an abortion," said Allred. "A fetus is not viable, in other words, cannot live outside of the womb, at six weeks."

The Texas law also "creates bounty hunters" by allowing private citizens to sue anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion.

"That is absolutely outrageous and there are no exceptions for rape or incest," said Allred. "This is extreme, and, more importantly, it's dangerous for women."

Tarkanian said she also shares "major concerns" about the lawsuit provision, but not her points on viability.

She added that Republicans will lose their battle against abortion if they don't start approaching the argument differently.

"It cannot just be right and wrong or black and white," she said. "It needs to be approached with empathy, sympathy because this is a very difficult decision for the majority of women who do go to this extreme. This is usually a last resort, or they are unaware of other options that are out there."