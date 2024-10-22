Rep. Elise Stefanik to Newsmax: 'Significant Issues' for Harris

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Tuesday that there are "significant issues" for Vice President Kamala Harris when it comes to the Blue Wall states that she's counting on to propel her into the Oval Office.

"It's going to come down to Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina moving in our direction, Georgia as well, Arizona and Nevada," Stefanik said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

"These are key states, and we are doing a full court press. I was in Wisconsin last week. I will tell you the energy and enthusiasm is palpable. It's a huge disparity. Kamala Harris is just not getting the energy and enthusiasm that [President] Joe Biden had in 2020.

"She is underperforming Joe Biden in every single Blue Wall state compared to how he performed in 2020. She's also underperforming [President] Joe Biden in every single swing congressional district and swing Senate seat.

"That's why you're seeing alarm bells ring among Democrats and Democrats trying to wipe away their record," she continued. "Democrats like [Sen.] Bob Casey in Pennsylvania, Democrats like [Sen.] Sherrod Brown in Ohio, [Sen.] Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin, who want you to forget that they voted lock, stock, and barrel with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris because they see President Trump is making significant inroads, our Republican Senate candidates are making significant inroads.

"So, don't believe the Democrat ads when they're putting them out saying, ‘Oh, they support Trump," she added. "No, they supported impeaching Donald Trump twice. They have done everything they can to block President Trump's effective policies. We need to get this done, and how we do that is by turning out all the votes. Bank your vote early in person, via legal absentee or on Election Day. We need to put this away."

Stefanik also commented on the record early voting turnout in North Carolina, which was devastated by Hurricane Helene in western areas of the state, and its implications for the GOP.

"As you look at the numbers from North Carolina and some of these early states, as I said, we're cautiously optimistic, but we take nothing for granted, and every vote is going to matter because we know that Democrats and the left will bring out all of the stops," she said.

"But certainly in North Carolina, you referenced those very hard-hit districts, people are seeing the devastation of Joe Biden's failed administration and Kamala Harris' failure to ensure that the FEMA dollars and support was getting to those communities that need it the most."

"That's why I think you're seeing historic turnout from these communities that have been decimated by Hurricane Helene," she added. "They want to see the strong, effective leadership of President Trump, who works at the speed of business, not the speed of failed government bureaucracy of Kamala Harris."

