Elaine Parker to Newsmax: Biden Detached From Reality

Elaine Parker, president of the Job Creators Network Foundation, told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden is “just disconnected from the reality that Americans are living in.”

Earlier on Friday, the Labor Department released figures which showed nonfarm payrolls had increased by 272,000 jobs last month even though the unemployment rate moved slightly up to 4.0% from an April rate of 3.9%. In a statement on Friday, Biden said, “The great American comeback continues, but we still have to make more progress. On my watch, 15.6 million more Americans have the dignity and respect that comes with a job.”

Parker said half of the jobs noted in the report are from “government or quasi-government social sector jobs that don’t generate any economic growth.” Further, she said more than 8 million Americans are working two jobs "because they can't make ends meet."

“The average family is paying $12,000 more a year just to maintain the status quo and their standard of living,” she said during an appearance on “Carl Higbie FRONTLINE.”

Guest host Lidia Curanaj asked co-guest Hilary Fordwich, a global business consultant, how it can be that houses are worth more when interest rates are at 8%.

“The reason for the house price [increase] is because there’s so little inventory on the marketplace because the majority of Americans that have 3% interest rates on their mortgages are not selling," Fordwich said.

Parker added that despite the administration’s talking points, Bidenomics has created suffering for “ordinary Americans.”

“The price of gas is up, groceries are up, I mean that is the reality. That’s the real economy that Americans are living in.”

