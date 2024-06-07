WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: immigrants | migrants | jobs | economy

Half of New Jobs Since October Have Gone to Immigrants

By    |   Friday, 07 June 2024 04:09 PM EDT

Half of all new jobs created in the U.S. since October have gone to immigrants, according to the House Budget Committee.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the foreign-born population filled 840,000 new jobs over the last seven months. The overall labor force participation rate declined to 62.5% compared to 62.7% for April. The pre-pandemic level was 63.3%.

"Nearly half of all job growth since October can be attributed to various immigrant groups, including illegal immigrants, showing a far weaker economy than suggested," the Republican-led House Budget Committee said.

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, the chair of the House Budget Committee, said jobs going to illegal immigrants shows how weak the economy is.

"Biden's illegal immigrant crisis has conveniently served as a 'two-for; shoring up his vote tally and padding his dismal unemployment numbers," Arrington said.

There have been a total of 1,529,502 illegal immigrant encounters at the Southwest border since October 2023.

Economists told the Washington Times migrant labor is good for the overall economy, boosting total productivity and raising the country's gross domestic product.

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass. said 40 months of job growth shows the Biden economy is working.

"Wages are rising, unemployment remains near record lows for the longest stretch in decades, and gains are widespread across sectors," said Neal, the top Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Half of all new jobs created in the U.S. since October have gone to immigrants, according to the House Budget Committee. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the foreign-born population filled 840,000 new jobs over the last seven months.
immigrants, migrants, jobs, economy
223
2024-09-07
Friday, 07 June 2024 04:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved