Half of New Jobs Since October Have Gone to Immigrants

Half of all new jobs created in the U.S. since October have gone to immigrants, according to the House Budget Committee.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the foreign-born population filled 840,000 new jobs over the last seven months. The overall labor force participation rate declined to 62.5% compared to 62.7% for April. The pre-pandemic level was 63.3%.

"Nearly half of all job growth since October can be attributed to various immigrant groups, including illegal immigrants, showing a far weaker economy than suggested," the Republican-led House Budget Committee said.

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, the chair of the House Budget Committee, said jobs going to illegal immigrants shows how weak the economy is.

"Biden's illegal immigrant crisis has conveniently served as a 'two-for; shoring up his vote tally and padding his dismal unemployment numbers," Arrington said.

There have been a total of 1,529,502 illegal immigrant encounters at the Southwest border since October 2023.

Economists told the Washington Times migrant labor is good for the overall economy, boosting total productivity and raising the country's gross domestic product.

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass. said 40 months of job growth shows the Biden economy is working.

"Wages are rising, unemployment remains near record lows for the longest stretch in decades, and gains are widespread across sectors," said Neal, the top Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee said.