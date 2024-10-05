Ehud Olmert to Newsmax: 'We Don't Need to Threaten' Iranians

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told Newsmax on Saturday that Israel doesn't "need to threaten" the Iranians because the resilience of the Jewish state "speaks for itself."

"To be honest with you, I am amongst those — perhaps not a majority in Israel, but quite a few — that think that we don't need to threaten the international community," Olmert said during an appearance on "Saturday Report." "We don't need to threaten our adversaries, we don't need to threaten the Iranians or the others all the time.

"What we do is a major, outright powerful, very forceful signal to what we can do. No one thought that the head of Hezbollah, 30 meters underground in his command position, can be reached out by Israel. We did.

"And there were many other some of these events we didn't take responsibility for. So I don't want to embarrass my government and say what we did else, which was very astounding. But they know, the Iranians know," he said.

Olmert pointed to the 200 ballistic missiles Iran launched at Israel last Tuesday — "the largest ballistic missile attack ever against any country in modern history," he said — which was largely thwarted by the Jewish state's Iron Dome missile defense system.

"And what was the outcome there?" he asked. "We intercepted most of the ballistic missiles, and those which were not intercepted didn't cause any damage.

"There was not one single person killed as a result of this operation. This is a monumental defensive systems based on the very sophisticated technological system that we have developed."

Because the Iranians "are fully aware of this," Israel doesn't "need to say anything, and we don't need to threaten," Olmert said.

"We need to do what needs to be done," he said. "We need to attack when we are attacked, we have to defend ourselves, and that's what we are doing.

"After the first shock of Oct. 7, 2023, when we were away from where we had to be and our defensive forces were not in place in order to defend our people, I think that Israel has regained its confidence, its strength, its power, and also its prestige.

"And I think that this is something that our enemies are fully aware of. And they'd rather be, because if they will continue, we will have to respond in a manner which is unprecedented," Olmert said.

