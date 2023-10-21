×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ehud olmert | israel | hamas | war | gaza | terrorist attack

Fmr Israeli PM Olmert to Newsmax: Endgame Is Peace

By    |   Saturday, 21 October 2023 01:16 PM EDT

Calling for a two-state solution after the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel sparked a war on Gaza, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert on Newsmax laid out the path to peace, starting with destroying Hamas and working with the Palestinian Authority.

"Eradicate Hamas and to get rid of all its leaders. If that will happen, which I believe it will as a result of the Israeli operation, there is a likelihood that we will be able to build up a new momentum with the Palestinian Authority," Olmert told Saturday's "America Right Now."

"The Palestinian Authority is the dominant force in the Palestinian community. That's the endgame. The endgame is peace with the Palestinian Authority."

Olmert, who served three years as the Israeli prime minister from 2003-2006, was critical of current Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu for "overlooking" and "ignoring" the Palestinian Authority, "which could have been a natural candidate for peace negotiations," he told host Tom Basile.

Netanyahu was effectively burned by "trying to build up a rapport," according to Olmert.

"Israel allowed the financing of Hamas coming from Qatar in tens of millions of dollars every month ... cash from Qatar via Israel to the Hamas. And Netanyahu made this famous agreement which released over 1,000 of Hamas' worst murderers in 2011, and then all of the major leaders of Hamas today are the ones that were released by Israel from the Israeli prison.

"So that's what policy was here. And I think that this policy was the wrong policy, though now it's widely accepted everywhere."

Olmert put complete "trust" in President Joe Biden in helping to secure Israel.

"I have no doubt that as far as America is concerned, we'll get everything that we need for the operations, the military operations, which probably will take place in the next few days," Olmert told Basile.

"I entirely trust the judgment and the goodwill and support of America and the American administration and certainly of President Biden."

Olmert also issued a warning of Hezbollah stoking "skirmishes" in the north to distract Israeli forces from the impending incursion into Gaza, if not capitalizing on it by "trying to split the attention of the Israeli military in the south and to the north to somehow weaken the focus of Israel."

"Hezbollah is the long arm of Iran, just as Hamas is the long arm from Iran. So I believe that potentially they can be wider intervention by Hezbollah in an attempt to somehow stop the Israeli operation in the south."

One potential deterrent for that is U.S. military assets in the region discouraging Hezbollah aggression against Israel, Olmert concluded, saying their leaders know the reaction will be swift and severe.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Calling for a two-state solution after the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel sparked a war on Gaza, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert on Newsmax laid out the path to peace, starting with destroying Hamas and working with the Palestinian Authority.
ehud olmert, israel, hamas, war, gaza, terrorist attack
495
2023-16-21
Saturday, 21 October 2023 01:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved