Fmr Israeli PM Olmert to Newsmax: Endgame Is Peace

Calling for a two-state solution after the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel sparked a war on Gaza, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert on Newsmax laid out the path to peace, starting with destroying Hamas and working with the Palestinian Authority.

"Eradicate Hamas and to get rid of all its leaders. If that will happen, which I believe it will as a result of the Israeli operation, there is a likelihood that we will be able to build up a new momentum with the Palestinian Authority," Olmert told Saturday's "America Right Now."

"The Palestinian Authority is the dominant force in the Palestinian community. That's the endgame. The endgame is peace with the Palestinian Authority."

Olmert, who served three years as the Israeli prime minister from 2003-2006, was critical of current Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu for "overlooking" and "ignoring" the Palestinian Authority, "which could have been a natural candidate for peace negotiations," he told host Tom Basile.

Netanyahu was effectively burned by "trying to build up a rapport," according to Olmert.

"Israel allowed the financing of Hamas coming from Qatar in tens of millions of dollars every month ... cash from Qatar via Israel to the Hamas. And Netanyahu made this famous agreement which released over 1,000 of Hamas' worst murderers in 2011, and then all of the major leaders of Hamas today are the ones that were released by Israel from the Israeli prison.

"So that's what policy was here. And I think that this policy was the wrong policy, though now it's widely accepted everywhere."

Olmert put complete "trust" in President Joe Biden in helping to secure Israel.

"I have no doubt that as far as America is concerned, we'll get everything that we need for the operations, the military operations, which probably will take place in the next few days," Olmert told Basile.

"I entirely trust the judgment and the goodwill and support of America and the American administration and certainly of President Biden."

Olmert also issued a warning of Hezbollah stoking "skirmishes" in the north to distract Israeli forces from the impending incursion into Gaza, if not capitalizing on it by "trying to split the attention of the Israeli military in the south and to the north to somehow weaken the focus of Israel."

"Hezbollah is the long arm of Iran, just as Hamas is the long arm from Iran. So I believe that potentially they can be wider intervention by Hezbollah in an attempt to somehow stop the Israeli operation in the south."

One potential deterrent for that is U.S. military assets in the region discouraging Hezbollah aggression against Israel, Olmert concluded, saying their leaders know the reaction will be swift and severe.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!