WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | hamas | middle | east

Fmr Israeli PM Olmert to Newsmax: Iran Retaliation Would be 'Grave Mistake'

By    |   Saturday, 03 August 2024 01:57 PM EDT

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told Newsmax on Saturday that if Iran were to launch retaliatory strikes against Israel it would be “a grave mistake.”

On Friday, Iran’s leader Ayatollah Khamenei promised “harsh punishment” against Israel for the killing of Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh. Although Israel has claimed responsibility for an airstrike Tuesday in Beirut that killed Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur, Israel has not done so with Haniyeh.

Olmert cautioned Iran saying that if they’re “going to attack Israel, they are going to have to face America and Great Britian and France and some of the moderate Arab countries.”
“Do they really want to start a war that will put them directly against the United States and western countries, and Israel of course, and it may end up in a very painful way for the Iranians,” he said during an appearance on “Saturday Report.”

As tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, the U.S. Defense Department moved a fighter jet squadron into the region on Friday anticipation of an impending attack by Iran.

“Is this [the killing of Haniyeh] a good enough reason for Iran to start a comprehensive battle against western countries and the United States? I think this is going to be a grave mistake. It may bring the Middle East into a phase which we are not happy about. And the end of it will be very very painful to Iran.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told Newsmax on Saturday that if Iran were to launch retaliatory strikes against Israel it would be "a grave mistake."
israel, hamas, middle, east
290
2024-57-03
Saturday, 03 August 2024 01:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved