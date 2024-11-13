Eddie Gallagher to Newsmax: Hegseth 'Great Pick'

Democrats are "going to freak out about anybody" President-elect Donald Trump picks for defense secretary, but "I couldn't think of a better individual to pick for [the role] than Pete Hegseth," says Pipe Hitter Foundation founder Eddie Gallagher.

"He's not an officer, so therefore he's not going to be part of the system," Gallagher said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE."

"And two, he's been to combat. He served our country. He knows what it takes to build an effective unit, but also, more importantly, he knows when not to send our men and women off to war. Not if it's not needed. And I think that's why he's going to be a great pick."

Trump on Tuesday picked Fox News Channel host Hegseth, 44, to lead the Department of Defense, a move that surprised many.

If confirmed by the Senate, he would inherit the top job during a series of global crises — ranging from Russia's war in Ukraine and the ongoing attacks in the Middle East by Iranian proxies to the push for a cease-fire between Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah, and escalating worries about the growing alliance between Russia and North Korea.

Hegseth is also the author of "The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free," published earlier this year, and has been outspoken about rooting out what he has called "woke-ness" in the military.

Gallagher told Newsmax that he hopes when Hegseth gets in there, he "cleans house."

"I'm hoping he gets rid of a lot of the admirals, generals, and whoever has been part of this agenda the past four years," Gallagher said.

"We need to cut that cancer out. And we cannot leave 1% of that cancer in there because you leave 1%, it's going to grow right back."

