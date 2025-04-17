WATCH TV LIVE

Antonio Sabato Jr. to Newsmax: US Remains 'a Godly Country'

Thursday, 17 April 2025 01:42 PM EDT

The U.S. is a "passionate, faith-based country" and people want something "more positive" in their lives, says actor Antonio Sabato Jr.

"I've been in show business for a long time. I know why God is so much alive," Sabato Jr. told Newsmax's "National Report."

"I had pretty much … given up on show business after the way I was treated, and then God put me in 'Grace by Night,' a movie that came out last year.

"Then he put me in this movie that's coming out now, called '4:26,' another movie for God, and now I'm directing 'Broken Shadows,' a story about Gene Davis, were we're talking about child trafficking, that life of prostitution at a young age.

"I am trying to get away from this business. And God says, 'you have a purpose.' And God is so much alive, and Jesus is so much alive nowadays. It's so beautiful to see the work that he's doing in each and every one of us.

"And this is a godly country. This is a passionate, faith-based country, I believe, and that we've seen enough. And I think we want something more positive."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Newsmax Media, Inc.

