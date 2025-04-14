Sen. Schmitt Looks to Make Easter Monday Federal Holiday

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., has introduced legislation, the Easter Monday Act of 2025, to establish the day after Easter Sunday as a federal holiday.

"Recently, I proudly introduced a bill to establish Easter Monday as a federal holiday in the United States," Schmitt said in a statement. "Despite only two-thirds of Americans identifying as Christian, more than 80% of Americans celebrate Easter each year. The current lack of a federal Easter Holiday significantly limits Americans' ability to celebrate with friends, family, and church communities."

The senator pointed out that Easter Monday, also known as Pasquetta, is a national holiday in many countries, including Australia, the U.K., Canada, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, the Netherlands, South Africa, and Ukraine.

The Roman Catholic Church refers to the day after Easter as "Monday of the Angel," referring to the angel that cried out to Mary Magdalene from Jesus' empty tomb that "He is risen."

Schmitt described the potential new holiday as "pro-family," saying it would allow families who may be separated by distance "to more easily celebrate Easter together."

In many cultures, traditions such as processions and parades are held on Easter Monday, while some communities spend the day performing acts of service to emulate Christ's love. Still others attend additional worship services or family gatherings to continue celebrating Jesus' victory over death.

Analysis from the senator's office shows that an Easter Monday holiday could extend the Easter weekend's estimated $15 billion travel impact by 10% to 15%, adding $1.5 billion to $2 billion.

"I am honored to be leading this charge to not only bring increased economic opportunity for our communities, but to establish a much-needed holiday for millions of Americans to celebrate the defining moment of the faith that shaped our civilization," Schmitt said.

Making Easter Monday a federal holiday would also help break up the gap in federal holidays that exists between Presidents Day, in mid-February, and Memorial Day, in late May.