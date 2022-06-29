Rep. Dusty Johnson to Newsmax: Grassroots GOP Voters 'Excited' For Midterms

The big story for all of the midterm primaries is that Republican turnout is up across the board, as the grassroots voters are "really excited," and blame President Joe Biden for the situation the United States is facing, Rep. Dusty Johnson commented on Newsmax Wednesday.

"They know inflation is a mess," the South Dakota Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "The border is a mess. They know that energy prices are a mess. They are blaming President Biden for these things as well, and they should."

As a result, Republicans are turning out to vote, and that is a "clear indication that there will be a red wave in November," Johnson continued. "This will not be a once in a 10-year event or once in a 20-year event, but I think we're looking at a once in a 50-year or once in a 100 year event. People are not buying what Joe Biden is selling.

He added that the reaction to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion also won't help Democrats.

The court's decision didn't ban abortion, but sent the discussion back to the states, including South Dakota, which had a trigger law to curtail abortions should Roe be overturned.

"Ultimately, what the Supreme Court decision did is return this to democracy," said Johnson. "It allows the states' legislators and citizens have a policy conversation about when does life start [and] when you can use privacy to justify the taking of a human life."

But Johnson said that while he's "unequivocally and unapologetically pro-life," he knows that not everyone feels the same way.

The left is upset, he acknowledged, but he believes "this will be a good move for America, the fact that the Supreme Court was willing, to be honest with Americans" and rule that it does not say in the Constitution that privacy can not be used to take a human life.

"It is a huge decision for the rule of law and common sense," said Johnson.

