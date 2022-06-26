Sen. Graham Says Economy Will Trump Abortion in November Elections

Americans' anger over inflation and spiking crime will have more impact at the polls in November than the Supreme Court's decision to nix a 49-year-old federal right to abortion, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday.

In an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Graham chastised pro-abortion rights supporters for angry protests targeting individual conservative jurists who sent abortion back to states after overruling the Roe v. Wade precedent Friday in a Mississippi.

"What's going to be on the ballot … is $5 gas," Graham said. "You can't walk down the street without being attacked. We have broken borders. This is a big day for the pro-life movement."

"For all of you who have been working for 50 years to elect members of the House and Senate and presidents, your day finally arrived," he continued. "To the left, the way you do this … take to it the ballot box."

Graham railed at protests, particularly those aimed at conservative justices on the high court.

"These constitutional anarchists like [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] have to be dealt with. There will be a backlash against this effort to intimidate our judges," Graham warned.

"When Roe came out, we didn't burn down the Capitol, as conservatives," he said. "We didn't go to liberal justices homes and try to intimidate them. The radical left constitutional anarchists … are trying to change the country. They want to abolish the Electoral College to [let] California and New York can pick the president in perpetuity."

"At the end of the day, they want to federalize elections, to make sure you have ballot harvesting," he said, adding: "Quit trying to burn down America and work in the election of people who agree with you."

Graham accused President Joe Biden of allowing himself to become radicalized as well.

"Joe Biden, the guy that ran and the guy we actually have as president are two different people. He ran as a centrist. He's governing in the most radical way any president maybe in modern history," he said. "What happened is the radical left has taken over the Democratic Party. He is going where they're taking him."

He lamented that "constitutional anarchists are in charge of the Democratic Party."

"I appreciate President Biden saying to the left, 'don't use violence.' What I worry about is this protest going unchecked at judges' homes is giving a green light to there are no rules anymore. If we don't watch it, somebody's gonna get killed out here … go to the ballot box. Don't burn down the country."