Dr. Drew to Newsmax: Biden's Tall Tales Could Get 'More Bizarre'

Media personality Dr. Drew Pinsky, a specialist in internal medicine and addiction, told Newsmax on Friday if President Joe Biden is suffering from a serious cognitive decline, his tendency to sow tall tales is going to get "more and more bizarre."

Biden, 80, who has a history of getting caught telling tall tales throughout his 50-year political career, was recently caught in another one Thursday when he said during a speech he taught political theory at the University of Pennsylvania for four years, even though he is a visiting fellow and honorary professor.

"This poor man. It's verging on elder abuse," Pinsky told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "There is a certain amount of cognitive decline that is normal for aging. Their frontal lobes deteriorate, impulse control goes down. Memory is distorted.

"There's a tendency toward confabulation; whether or not this is a full-blown dementia, of course, I can't tell. He's not under my care. They have not released any formal testing."

Pinsky noted what's odd about Biden's tales is that they are self-aggrandizing. He said usually people suffering from dementia usually make up random things or have distortions of memory.

"As you age, even without dementing illness, just cognitive decline, what is called minimal cognitive changes associated with aging, you stop caring as much," Pinsky said. "If you don't care about the confabulations, and you're not listening to yourself, and you're used to confabulation a bit, it's going to be more.

"If, indeed, this is a slide into something more serious in terms of his cognitive decline, this is going to get more and more bizarre. Again, they kind of fill in where their memory doesn't serve them. And he does it again, as I've said, in a certain direction, so let's see if we get more of this or not."

Pinsky said there is a troubling trend of older politicians, such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is 83, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who is 81, who are refusing to cede power to a younger generation. Biden is the oldest person to serve as president.

"Maybe it's time to have some sort of cognitive testing," he said. "Something, not for whether you can run for office, but once you're in, whether you're still up to the task.

"Clearly, there's people all around that actually run the administration, so we don't really know what's going on. But I have grave concerns as we have a population that can get older and older, there's going to be more. We're living to a very advanced age. Our brains are still changing."



