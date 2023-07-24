×
Poll: Only One-Quarter of Dems Think Biden's Mentally Unfit

By    |   Monday, 24 July 2023 07:28 PM EDT

A new Harvard-Harris Poll, released July, reveals that only a quarter of Democrats believe the president is in the throes of cognitive decline.

But while most Americans, 59%, "have doubts about his fitness," compared to the 41% who believe "he is mentally fit," of that composition, 76% of Democrats believe there is no issue with President Joe Biden's mental health.

Despite the opinions of some Americans, Biden has received staunch defense from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who made allusions to running again recently.

"Again, age is relative," the 83-year-old former congresswoman told "Morning Joe" last week. "I was in LA for some Democratic stuff recently, and I met with Norman Lear, who's 100, going on 101. He was telling me some new shows he was involved in, and I was meeting with Frank Gehry, the 90-something architect showing me new buildings he's building throughout the world. And they were like, 'Biden, 80? He's a kid!' It's relative."

"He's younger than I am," Pelosi added, "so he's a kid to me as well."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


