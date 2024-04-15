×
Gov. Burgum to Newsmax: Biden Is 'Gale Force Wind in Our Face'

Monday, 15 April 2024 10:26 PM EDT

Being a governor under then-President Donald Trump was like "having a beautiful wind at our back," but President Joe Biden is a different story, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., told Newsmax on Monday.

"I feel fantastic about Donald Trump, because as a governor, I had a chance to serve under Donald Trump. And it was like having a beautiful wind at our back," Burgum told "Greg Kelly Reports." "Then I was been serving as governor the last three-plus years under Joe Biden, and it's like a gale force wind in our face."

Burgum elaborated that the Biden administration is harming many areas of the country, saying that it is "burying states like ours."

"We help feed the world, we help fuel the world, we help national defense with our two big air bases," Burgum said, noting that everything Biden is doing is "180 degrees [in] the wrong direction," whether on the economy, energy or national security.

"The best thing I can do for North Dakota, the best thing I can do for the nation, is to put all my energy into making sure that President Trump wins in November," Burgum said.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 15 April 2024 10:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

