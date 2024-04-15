Fmr British PM Truss: Trump's Policies Were Effective

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Monday that it “has to be” former President Donald Trump in the White House after the 2024 election, endorsing the Republican for the presidency while criticizing President Joe Biden, The Hill reported.

“I don’t think Biden has been particularly supportive to the United Kingdom. I think he’s often on the side of the [European Union],” Truss said on British news radio station LBC. “And I certainly think I would like to see a new president in the White House.”

Promoting her new book, “Ten Years to Save the West,” the Conservative Party former Prime Minister said Trump’s policies “were actually very effective.”

“He cut regulation, he cut taxes, he liberated the U.S. energy supply. And this is why the U.S. has had significantly higher economic growth than Britain,” she said, adding that Trump “was more effective at preventing aggressive regimes expanding, and I think we’d be in a different position if he got reelected in 2020.”

Truss also spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington in February and wrote an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal.

“Russia, China and Iran are seeking to defeat democracy. Any victory will give succor to the others and further embolden these dictators. We must ensure a total Ukrainian victory and defeat of the Russian invaders,” Truss wrote in The Wall Street Journal on Nov. 26, 2023.

“I hope that a Republican will be returned to the White House in 2024,” she wrote in November. “There must be conservative leadership in the U.S. that is once again bold enough to call out hostile regimes as evil and a threat.”

Trump once said he thought “very highly” of Truss in a GB News interview while she was prime minister, Politico reported.

Truss will be traveling to the United States to promote her book later this week, including speaking at the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank on April 22, Politico reported.

Truss was British Prime Minister from Sept. 6, 2022, to Oct. 25, 2022.

“Her 50-day stint as prime minister was mostly marked by its chaos, failing to pass a substantial government budget and hampered by a rotating Cabinet,” The Hill observed. “Her leadership also saw the British pound fall to its lowest value ever compared to the U.S. dollar, with economic analysts blaming her unpopular tax proposals.”