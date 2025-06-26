Fmr IDF Spokesman to Newsmax: If Iran Had a Nuke, It 'Would Use It'

Former Israel Defense Forces spokesman Maj. Doron Spielman on Thursday told Newsmax Iran is full of bluster and little capability.

Spielman told "Newsline" that Iran's claim that it delivered a "slap in the face" to the United States shows the reality. "It's a paper tiger that threatens the entire world." He said if Iran could strike with emphasis, it would have done so already.

"If [Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] had a nuclear weapon, he would use it," said Spielman.

Spielman added that Khamenei is unable to back up his threats. "But you know what he is? He's hiding behind a brown curtain when he made these statements — shuffling out to the camera, quickly saying we slapped the United States in their face, and then hiding. Scurrying back into his corner."

Spielman said it is important, however, for the Iranian people to see Khamenei's deception. "And you know who doesn't buy it? The Iranian people don't buy it. And that is the most important thing here."

Spielman says this could help tip the scales toward an uprising in Iran to topple the leadership. "Those people realized when they saw Israel controlling the airspace, the United States' use of bunker busters, they realized this regime is a cruel hoax. And it's clear for them, and the next move is in their court."

Israel started its military strikes against Iran on June 12 after negotiations over Iran's nuclear weapons program stalled. President Donald Trump sent in U.S. military forces against key Iranian sites on Saturday to increase the pressure. Two days later, Trump announced a negotiated ceasefire between Israel and Iran. It's been a fluid situation since then despite some media reporting that has tried to downplay the effectiveness of the U.S. attacks after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Trump described Iran's nuclear program as "obliterated."

