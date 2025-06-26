WATCH TV LIVE

Iran's Leader Claims Victory Over Israel

Thursday, 26 June 2025 06:57 AM EDT

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed victory over Israel and said his country had "delivered a hand slap to America's face" on Thursday, in his first public comments since a ceasefire was declared in the war between the two countries.

Khamenei spoke in a video broadcast on Iranian state television, his first appearance since June 19.

He told viewers that the U.S. had only intervened in the war because "it felt that if it did not intervene, the Zionist regime would be utterly destroyed."

But he said, however, that the U.S. "achieved no gains from this war.

"The Islamic Republic was victorious and, in retaliation, delivered a hand slap to America's face," he said, in apparent reference to an Iranian missile attack on an American base in Qatar on Monday, which caused no casualties.

Khamenei hadn't been seen in public since taking shelter in a secret location after the outbreak of the war June 13 when Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and targeted top military commanders and scientists.

Following a massive American attack on June 22 that hit the nuclear sites with bunker-buster bombs, U.S. President Donald Trump was able to help negotiate a ceasefire that came into effect on Tuesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


