WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | oil | peace | ceasefire | energy | sanctions | economic

Trump Might Ease Iran Oil Sanctions as Peace Offering

Wednesday, 25 June 2025 05:46 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. has not given up its maximum pressure on Iran – including restrictions on sales of Iranian oil – but signaled a potential easing in enforcement to help the country rebuild.

"They're going to need money to put that country back into shape. We want to see that happen," Trump said at a news conference at the NATO Summit when asked if he was easing oil sanctions on Iran.

Trump said a day earlier that China can continue to purchase Iranian oil after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, but the White House later clarified that his comments did not indicate a relaxation of U.S. sanctions.

Trump imposed waves of Iran-related sanctions on several of China's independent "teapot" refineries and port terminal operators for purchases of Iranian oil.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, told CNBC that Trump's comment on China's ability to buy Iranian oil "was a signal to the Chinese that we want to work with you, that we're not interested in hurting your economy."

China is the top buyer of Iranian crude and has long opposed Trump's sanctions on the oil.

"We're interested in working together with you in unison, and hopefully that becomes a signal to the Iranians," Witkoff said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. has not given up its maximum pressure on Iran, including restrictions on sales of Iranian oil, but signaled a potential easing in enforcement to help the country rebuild.
iran, oil, peace, ceasefire, energy, sanctions, economic
212
2025-46-25
Wednesday, 25 June 2025 05:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved