Alina Habba to Newsmax: Biden Had 'No Right' to Confidential Docs as VP

Former President Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba said in an appearance on Newsmax that President Joe Biden had no right to hold on to confidential documents following his term as vice president.

"Donald Trump was the sitting president of the United States. He had the ability to declassify the Presidential Records Act ... Biden doesn't have that excuse," Habba said Wednesday on "Prime News."

Biden, Habba said, took the confidential documents when he was "the vice president. Now he's the sitting president. But those were documents taken during the Obama administration. They are in places that are not secure. He was not a president at the time. He had no right to them.

"I saw an article today, I believe, and it said," Habba continued, "'[Biden] had the Presidential Records Act. Incorrect. He was a vice president. He's not afforded those protections, and he doesn't have the ability to do so."

Regarding the Justice Department's investigation into Trump, Habba said, "They have to show that they're going to treat everybody the same."