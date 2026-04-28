Rep. John Rose to Newsmax: Dems Put Americans in 'Harm's Way'

Voters this November should remember that Democrats are "willing to put Americans in harm's way," Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday, pointing to the ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding standoff as evidence of misplaced priorities in Washington.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Rose sharply criticized Democrat leadership over what he described as repeated government shutdowns and a failure to prioritize national security.

"It's really unforgivable, unconscionable that the Democrats have shut the federal government down three times in the last seven months," Rose said, warning that the impasse is straining critical safeguard systems meant to protect Americans.

The Tennessee Republican argued that the current DHS funding fight underscores a broader pattern, accusing Democrats of leveraging national security funding to advance what he called a "radical agenda," including policies he says benefit illegal immigrants over American citizens.

"The Democratic Party, the radical progressives led by [Senate Minority] Leader [Chuck] Schumer and [House Minority] Leader [Hakeem] Jeffries, are putting Americans in harm's way to try to affect their radical agenda, to safeguard illegal immigrants that are in our country committing crimes," Rose told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter.

His comments come as concerns grow over the operational readiness of DHS agencies.

Reports have indicated that funding shortfalls could soon affect frontline personnel, with some lawmakers warning that emergency funds are nearing depletion.

At the same time, staffing issues — including reports of Transportation Security Administration officer attrition — have added to concerns about airport security and border enforcement capabilities.

Rose urged Republicans to move forward with funding measures even without Democrat support if necessary, suggesting reconciliation could be the only viable path given the political deadlock.

"If Republicans have to get this done on our own, then we should do it," he said, emphasizing that Democrats have shown "no willingness … to actually put Americans first."

He also tied the funding battle to broader election-year concerns, arguing that voters should hold Democrats accountable at the ballot box.

"They should remember this when they go to the ballots this fall, and understand that Democrats have lost their way," Rose said.

As the funding fight drags on, Rose warned that continued delays could further weaken national security infrastructure, and added that voters will ultimately decide whether that approach is acceptable.

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