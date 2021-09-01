×
Afghanistan | Biden Administration | Joe Biden | donaldtrump | joebiden | afghanistan

Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Biden Broke His Promise to the American People

(Newsmax/''Spicer & Co.'')

By    |   Wednesday, 01 September 2021 08:24 PM

Sen. Marsha Blackburn decried President Joe Biden's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, declaring that Biden, in his withdrawal, broke his promise to protect Americans.

Appearing Wednesday on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." the Tennessee Republican said: "Why can you say it's OK to leave any American behind; any of our allies behind? You made a promise."

But "Joe Biden broke that promise," she continued. "He has been arrogant, dismissive, disinterested, callous, hardhearted, the list goes on and on. But what he has not done is to keep his word and to make certain that we got every American out."

"The more important point on this is that they have intentionally caused this mess," Blackburn said, referring to the Biden administration. "This is not something that was happenstance."

Blackburn pointed out that Biden opted for a deadline-based withdrawal rather than a conditions-based withdrawal, which contributed to "this mess." she said.

The senator stated that Biden was arrogant in opting for his own plan rather than the plan laid out by former President Donald Trump and former CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

In light of U.S. forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan, Blackburn said that the Taliban are now in control of U.S. weapons and equipment that were paid for by American taxpayers.

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 08:24 PM
