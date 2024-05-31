Texas Lt. Gov. to Newsmax: America Is at Great Risk Because of Judge Merchan

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Newsmax on Friday that in light of the conviction of former President Donald Trump in New York, "America is at great risk because this judge."

On Thursday evening, Trump was convicted by a Manhattan jury of 34 felony charges. Patrick noted the speed with which the jury reached a verdict, coupled with the unusually long list of jury instructions by Judge Juan Merchan, proved the case had a predetermined conclusion.

"It's clear to me they didn't consider any of the evidence. They had their mind made up in my opinion. They went in there saying, 'hey we're going to find the guy guilty. We don't like him.' Whatever the reason, they didn't even analyze the evidence that was presented. There was no crime. There was no evidence," Patrick said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"If you could interview all 12 of those jurors ask them what the crime was, what they convicted him [Trump] of, I don't think you get a straight answer," Patrick added.

Patrick noted that he is very concerned for the future of the United States for his children and grandchildren. "This is something that a tin pot dictator in some third world country would do in North Korea or China. This was a political persecution and prosecution and assassination of this president, political assassination to destroy him," he said.

"If they can do this to him, they can do it to any American at any time. And everyone, Republican, Democrat, or independent should be frightened by what happened this week," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com