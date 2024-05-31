WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jim jordan | alvin bragg | matthew colangelo house | gop

House GOP Request DA Bragg Testify About Trump Trial

By    |   Friday, 31 May 2024 12:55 PM EDT

The House Judiciary Committee is requesting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg testify in a hearing about the weaponization of the federal government in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict.

Trump was convicted Thursday in a Manhattan criminal court of 34 felony charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election by paying for the silence of a porn actor who claimed they had an affair. The trial and subsequent conviction marked the first time a former U.S. president has been tried or convicted in a criminal case.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the committee, requested Bragg and Matthew Colangelo, senior counsel to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, testify on June 13 in a hearing before a select subcommittee on the weaponization of government.

Colangelo previously worked for the Justice Department in the Biden administration and worked for New York Attorney General Letitia James, investigating Trump and the Trump Organization.

Brad Smith, the chairman of the Federal Election Commission, will also be called to testify, according to the Washington Examiner.

The hearing will examine actions by state and local prosecutors to engage in politically motivated prosecutions of federal officials, particularly Trump, Jordan said.

After the verdict was announced, Jordan called it a “travesty of justice.”

“The Manhattan kangaroo court shows what happens when our justice system is weaponized by partisan prosecutors in front of a biased judge with an unfair process,” Jordan said. “Americans see through Democrats' lawfare tactics and know President Trump will be vindicated on appeal.”

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The House Judiciary Committee is requesting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg testify in a hearing about the weaponization of the federal government in the wake of former President Donald Trump's guilty verdict. Trump was convicted Thursday in a Manhattan criminal...
jim jordan, alvin bragg, matthew colangelo house, gop
253
2024-55-31
Friday, 31 May 2024 12:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved