Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Dems Grasping at Radical Ideas

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Newsmax on Tuesday that the parade of Democrats traveling to El Salvador on behalf of a man the White House says is a gang member is the first of many "radical leftist ideas" that they'll embrace between now and the midterms.

Meadows joined "Finnerty" to discuss the delegation of Democrats currently in El Salvador to push for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal immigrant who the White House has said repeatedly is an MS-13 gang member who had certain protections under the Biden administration that he no longer had under the Trump administration.

"You know, it's amazing. When they started talking about immigration, what President [Donald] Trump has done — he's broken them," Meadows said.

"Who would have thought that we would have had elected officials embracing those who have been allegedly part of an MS-13 gang and certainly here illegally and going down on taxpayer dollars to do that. Listen, you can't sell that.

"And yet here they are doing it. It's the first of many, many radical leftist ideas that they're going to embrace, trying to redefine themselves between now and the midterms," he said.

Meadows said it's telling when California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who he said is as big a progressive as there is in the party, is saying he doesn't know what the Democratic Party is now.

"And you don't have to look any further than what we're seeing with [Vermont Sen.] Bernie Sanders and [New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] going on their tour around the country, embracing socialism and Marxism, making sure that these radical left lunatic ideas are embraced," he said.

"But you also can see from California that Gov. Newsom is trying to figure out which lane does he run in? He doesn't criticize them, but he says he's not sure what the Democratic Party is. And this is from California, who embraces so many of these liberal ideas."

"But yes, I think that we're seeing a realignment. Who would have thought that union workers would have overwhelmingly come out and voted for a Republican billionaire? And yet, that's what we saw in this last election," Meadows said.

