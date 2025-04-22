Gorka to Newsmax: Dems' Due Process Push for Illegals 'Strange'

Speaking to Newsmax on Tuesday, White House counterterrorism director Sebastian Gorka accused Democrats of enabling criminal suspects by demanding due process for illegal immigrants facing deportation, calling it a strategy to slow removals and protect dangerous people.

Gorka added that Democrats are now demanding legal protections for those they once supported entering the country without vetting, calling the move contradictory and dangerous.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Gorka said the same lawmakers and officials who welcomed illegal immigrants with little to no scrutiny are now insisting on due process before deportation.

"The homeland security adviser, Stephen Miller, made this patently obvious yesterday when he stated how strange that we have people who demanded no due process to allow millions of illegals into this country," Gorka said. "The due process was them self-clearing themselves on a phone through the CBP One App you and I paid for as taxpayers."

He continued: "No due process — waived themselves into this nation. But now, when we get rid of illegals who are gang members, cartel members, [and] members of terrorist organizations, now they want due process. It's so strange because these are now members legally of terrorist organizations after the designation."

Gorka criticized Democrat leaders and their media allies for what he views as defending criminals and terrorists.

"What you have is Democrats, members of the establishment, the mainstream legacy lying media arguing to keep terrorists in America," he said. "Could you imagine if a Republican, if somebody who was a quote-unquote commentator, an expert, said we found al-Qaida terrorists in America and we want to keep them here? That's what these people are saying when it comes to MS-13, the cartels, or the gangs."

He also addressed a Colorado judge's decision requiring a 21-day notice before deporting certain individuals under the Alien Enemies Act — a 1798 law the Trump administration uses to deport illegal aliens accused of violent crimes.

Schmitt asked what a gang member might do if given a 21-day warning before removal, while referencing a video of a Tren de Aragua takeover of a building in Aurora, Colorado.

"Well, they'll continue to do what we saw on that video and what we haven't seen on video, but we've seen the aftermath of — in funerals," Gorka said. "In statements from teary-eyed mothers at the podium at the White House press briefing."

He listed several Americans who were killed criticizing what he called misplaced sympathy for illegal immigrants accused of killing them over those who lost their lives.

"We will see more Jocelyn Nungarays, more 12-year-old girls raped and murdered. Rachel Morin — let's talk about a mother of five murdered by an illegal alien, not the fake Maryland father [Kilmar Abrego Garcia]," he said.

"You'll have more people like Laken Riley killed at the hands of illegal aliens," he said, referring to the Augusta University nursing student who was murdered in February 2024 by an illegal alien while jogging at the University of Georgia.

"That's the quintessence of what the Democrats are arguing for — more rapes, more murders, more crime at the hands of terrorist-designated organizations here in the United States."

