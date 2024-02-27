×
Tags: donald trump | russia | collusion | disinformation | durham report | biden administration

Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Skeptical About Call of Russian Disinformation

By    |   Tuesday, 27 February 2024 10:11 PM EST

House Oversight Committee member Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., waged skepticism on Newsmax about national security adviser Jake Sullivan's comments over his concerns about Russians interfering in the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking with "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Sullivan's Sunday appearance on "Meet the Press," Fry says, "We all vividly remember the Durham report that was just released last year that showed pretty clearly how bunk and how bogus these things about Russian collusion were in 2016."

"The American people," the congressman adds, "have seen very recently where these trumped up, B.S. charges are leveled against a candidate running for president — as this mass conspiracy theory that" former President Donald Trump "was in bed with Russia, and it all turned out to be bogus."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Member of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., waged his skepticism on Newsmax about national security adviser Jake Sullivan's comments over his concerns about Russians interfering in the 2024 presidential election.
