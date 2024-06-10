Ben Carson to Newsmax: I Haven't Talked to Trump About VP Spot

Commenting to Newsmax on reports of being vetted as former President Donald Trump's running mate, Dr. Ben Carson said that he had not talked to the real estate magnate about it.

"Well," "American Agenda's" Katrina Szish began, "a number of high-profile Republicans, eight to be exact, have been floated as prospective running mates for former President Trump. One person whose name he has been clearly saying a lot, as you just heard, is our next guest, Dr. Ben Carson. Have you talked to President Trump about the potential of being his running mate?"

"We've talked about many things," Carson replied, "but not that particular topic. And, you know, the real interest here is how do we save this country, recognizing that it's in dire straits right now.

"And unless we stay laser-focused on those things that are causing problems for the average American, we'll be in the same boat as the current administration," he said.

On June 6, The Washington Post reported that the Trump campaign, according to people close to the matter, sent out eight vetting applications.

The potential candidates who reportedly received paperwork requests included the following Republicans: Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, J.D. Vance of Ohio, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Tim Scott of South Carolina; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Byron Donalds of Florida; and Carson, former secretary of housing and urban development.

Among the criteria Trump said he is looking for in a running mate was that "it's gotta be who is going to be a good president. You always have to think that. Because in case of emergency, things happen."

Among the people not listed by the Post, X has been abuzz with suggestions for a Trump running mate, including entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Republican Kari Lake, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, political commentator Tucker Carlson, and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

Trump is expected to announce his running mate at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which begins July 15.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com