VP Harris Reveals Plan to Debate Trump's Running Mate

Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled her debate strategy to challenge former President Donald Trump's 2024 running mate, the Washington Examiner reported.

Speaking with Politico, Harris dismissed the relevance of any candidate from Trump's short list, emphasizing her plan to not distinguish between them and Trump.

"What we know is that Donald Trump wants an enabler," Harris said. "He doesn't want a governing partner. He doesn't want another Mike Pence, and I think that is clear. The litmus test is, Are they going to be absolutely loyal to Trump over country or their oath of office, or, frankly, the American people?"

Harris underscored that all potential candidates have supported his stance on abortion.

"Everyone on that list has supported a Trump abortion ban in their state or has called for a national ban," she said. "In fact, many voted this week in the Senate against the right to contraception. That's how far down the road they are."

The Democrats, Harris noted, are preparing to portray Trump and his running mate as indistinguishable, aiming to counteract any possible moderating influence on Trump's image.

Harris singled out hopeful Byron Donalds, R-Fla., referencing his remarks at a Philadelphia rally, where he claimed black families were strong during Jim Crow.

"You see, during Jim Crow, the black family was together," Donalds said. "During Jim Crow, more black people were not just conservative — black people have always been conservative-minded — but more black people voted conservatively."

Harris was incredulous.

"It's sadly yet another example of somebody out of Florida trying to erase or rewrite our true history," Harris said. "I went to Florida last July to call out what they were trying to do to replace our history with lies. And apparently, there's a never-ending flow of that coming out of that state."

Harris also expressed her readiness to debate her counterpart.

"I'm planning on being at the CBS studios … in either July or August," she said. "And let's see if the other side shows up. I'm ready to make the case — whoever he picks, no matter who it is."

The last and only vice-presidential debate in October 2020 featured a more traditional style of politics. Harris and then-Vice President Pence delivered a debate marked by polished and prepared arguments, mostly respectful moderation, and substantive discussion. This stood in contrast to the presidential debates' blatant insults and deceptions, NBC News reported.

Trump's 2024 vice-presidential short list is said to include Donalds, Sen. Tim Scott. R-S.C., Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Gov. Doug Burgum R-N.D., and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.