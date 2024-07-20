Bernie Moreno to Newsmax: Trump Can Help Me Win in Ohio

Bernie Moreno, the Republican challenging Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio, says former President Donald Trump and J.D. Vance may give him the boost he needs to make it to the upper chamber.

"President Trump at the top of the ticket is the most decisive part of the equation," Moreno said during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Saturday Agenda."

"He did that for me in my primary. As you know, I won by 18 points against two formidable opponents, but now in the general election, Sherrod Brown is going to have to battle President Trump at the top of the ticket, and now J.D. Vance is there."

"What we represent," Moreno added, "is outsiders, business people that are going to Washington, D.C., to serve.

"What my opponent and Joe Biden represent is failed politicians that have been there their whole lives, that want to die in office, which is insane. That's not what our founders had in mind. I'm very optimistic, not only about my race, I'm optimistic about our country. Certainly optimistic about the Republican Party, because we're fully united with one clear mission, which is to save this country."

Vance and Moreno have been friends since 2017 — they ran against each other in the 2022 Senate primary until Moreno dropped out and endorsed him.

