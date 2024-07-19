WATCH TV LIVE

Ohio Sen. Brown 4th Senate Dem Urging Biden to Exit Race

Friday, 19 July 2024 06:47 PM EDT

Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio on Friday became the fourth Senate Democrat to urge President Joe Biden to end his bid for a second term.

The longtime senator is facing a tough reelection fight in one of several crucial states for Democrats if they plan to maintain control of the Senate.

Citing topics like job growth and protecting Social Security, Brown said, "At this critical time, our full attention must return to these important issues. I think the President should end his campaign."

Brown represents a conservative state and is in a competitive race against Republican Bernie Moreno, who is endorsed by Trump.

